Students will soon be able to learn new first aid techniques on campus

A CPR/first aid course will be held in the Student Commons building at Algonquin College's Woodroffe campus on Feb. 5. Photo credit: Myriam Landreville

Algonquin College students will be able to participate in a first aid course hosted at the college’s Woodroffe campus on Saturday, Feb. 5.

“Learning first aid and CPR is a great way to become a community resource,” said Jennifer Sybrandy, a registered nurse and the founder of National Capital First Aid. “You never know when you will come across someone who could need life-saving help.”

Her company, which offers CPR and first aid courses in partnership with the Canadian Red Cross, is offering classes to Algonquin College students throughout the month of February.

The courses are fun and relaxed and “help prepare students for their future placements as well as for life’s surprises in general,” she explained.

The courses will be taught by Paula Whaley, a first aid trainer who helps run National Capital First Aid. They’ve been offering monthly courses at Algonquin College for seven years.

“All of our instructors have an extensive medical background and are passionate about teaching a variety of life-saving skills,” said Sybrandy.

Sybrandy has had a passion for first aid since she was a little girl.

“I fell in love with first aid and CPR training at a young age while taking swimming lessons when I realized that I was able to change the outcome of someone’s situation simply by applying techniques I learned in class,” she said. “I went on to become a registered nurse and started a Red Cross first aid training company so that I can help equip others in our community with the same skills.”

The course will be conducted in room E206 in the Student Commons building.

Three courses are being offered on Feb. 5. The first course, Standard First Aid and CPR level C, will be taught from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The course fee is $129, but by putting the coupon code “algonquin99” at checkout, students can receive a discount of $30, bringing the course to $99.

The other courses offered are the Emergency First Aid and CPR level C course, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for $95 and the CPR level C course taught from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for $69. All three courses have an online learning component that must be completed before the on-campus training day.

The courses also require all participants to be double-vaccinated against COVID-19 and to have a mask that complies with Ottawa Public Health guidelines.

Due to its popular demand, the courses for Feb. 5 are all sold out, but there is still a chance to register for the Feb. 12 and Feb. 26. courses.

More courses will be offered in March 2022.