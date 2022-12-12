Featured Stories News

Students reveal their wishes for an improved 2023

ByConnor Lalande

Dec 12, 2022
Gabby Sanabria, a management business student, offered an improvement suggestion for professors in 2023. Photo credit: Alyx Ewing

With the winter break on the horizon, another year has come and gone. As the end of 2022 draws nearer, it is a time to both reflect on the year that has passed and look forward to the year that is approaching.

Students have had to adapt to the challenges presented by 2022. A surge in cost of living has made life increasingly less affordable. Public transportation has left much to be desired. Campus parking remains costly. Lasting anxieties of isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic linger.

And yet, through the trials and tribulations, there is cause for hope.

A return to on-campus learning has been a source of celebration for many, as hallways now bustle with activity. The college’s sports teams have been on a tear, with the women’s basketball team yet to be defeated. Students in every faculty continue to innovate and contribute to their communities.

With so much for students to look forward to — and for some, to be apprehensive about — the Algonquin Times talked to students to find out what they would like to see improved in their lives in 2023.

Here is what they said.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmFDO3agduX/

