Students look ahead to holiday events on campus and surrounding city

With the fall semester wrapping up and the holiday season upon us, students are looking for fun activities to take part in and enjoy the most wonderful time of the year.

“I was a fan of Christmas as a child, but now that I am older, I mostly enjoy the family time,” says Shelby Johnston, an early childhood education student. “My family enjoys participating in fun events like going to see Christmas lights or watching Christmas movies together.”

While many students are excited to wrap up the fall semester and spend time with their loved ones, some won’t be able to do that until well into December.

“I am living away from my family to go to school here in Ottawa and I am missing the tree decorating, the baking and everything while I am here at school,” says Stephanie Pedneault, a hairstyling student. “Being away from family is always tricky this time of year so I am always looking for something festive to do.”

For students who enjoy the holiday season and are looking for ways to relieve stress while enjoying this time of year, there are options.

Here are three things you can do on or near campus this holiday season.

Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

The AC Hub and the Students’ Association have organized the 12th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting event that will take place on Dec. 4 in the Algonquin College Student Commons. The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will include activities like festive face painting, a gingerbread house-making contest, stories and photos with Santa, hot chocolate, cookies and music.

“I like that the SA is creating events like this for us,” says Matthew Baker, a business student. “Who doesn’t want to watch a giant tree being lit? Events like that start the holiday season off right.”

The Nutcracker

The Algonquin Commons Theatre and Trio Danceworkers present the Nutcracker Ballet on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10. The story follows a young girl, Clara, as she falls asleep at a Christmas party and dreams that her Nutcracker doll comes to life to defend her from an army of rats.

“All our ballet students over the age six have the opportunity to perform. Our students appreciate the opportunity to participate in a professional-quality full-length ballet, and an opportunity not available at other ballet studios,” says the Trio Danceworkers website.

Ottawa Christmas Market

The Christmas Market is back in Ottawa and there are a ton of things you can do at Landsdowne Park this holiday season. The market runs from Nov. 24 to Dec. 31 and will hold many different exciting events, like performances from local stars, pictures with Santa and shopping at more than 45 vendors.