Students learn the ins and outs of sexual relationships at Lust & Learn

Students learn how to properly communicate with their partners

Nicole Lewis, coordinator of the Lust & Learn, talking with one of the students.

A Lust & Learn event on Jan. 25 helped students learn about sexual relationships, especially the importance of communication.

Five students attended the event, which occurred at the Student Health and Wellness Zone on the third floor of the Student Commons.

The topics were about defining wants and needs in a sexual and romantic relationship and how to properly communicate them with your partner. Each Lust & Learn event has different topics. The event was about defining wants and needs in a relationship.

There was also a discussion on how to properly communicate your thoughts and feelings to others.

Sarah Crawford, one of the coordinators of the Lust & Learn event, said: “The only way we can get what we want out of relationships is to communicate with our partners.”

Crawford is also the manager of sexual violence prevention, harm reduction and health promotion at Algonquin College.

Students were quick to point out how to quickly identify problems in a relationship.

“Find the red flags in a relationship and don’t ignore them,” said Gabriel Brocardi, a student of hospitality tourism management.

“The purpose of this event is to provide information about the basics of relationships,” counsellor Nicole Lewis, the lead coordinator of the event, said. “It gets students to communicate their wants and needs with third-party help.”

Lewis also said that the purpose of creating the Lust & Learn event was to make sex and sexual relationships more comfortable to talk about.

“By making sex taboo, it makes people more nervous to talk about sexual relationships,” Lewis said. “It also gives people toxic ideas about relationships, be it romantic or sexual.”

The next Lust & Learn event is scheduled for Feb. 1 at the at the Student Health and Wellness Zone on the third floor of the Student Commons.