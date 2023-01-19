Students celebrate Blue Monday with a movie night

Students Alexander Watson and Aislynn Procter watched Inside Out at the Hub's Blue Monday event. "The way that [the movie] provides an outlook on psychology and emotions in general in a way that's accessible to anyone," said Watson, "is great honestly."

The AC Hub held a movie night on the second floor of Student Commons to help students fight through Blue Monday, the saddest day of the year due to the cold, dark weather and holiday hangovers.

Students enjoyed snacks, blankets and journals while watching the movie Inside Out.

Inside Out is a movie about challenging and embracing your emotions and allowing yourself to not be “okay.”

“It’s an emotional movie about emotional maturity,” said Aislynn Procter, a library information technician student. Procter fights through tough days like Blue Monday by hanging out with people and keeping herself busy with schoolwork and activities.

Alexander Watson, a music industry arts student says music is his way of coping with tough times.

“The way that it provides an outlook on psychology and emotions in general in a way that’s accessible to anyone, in an easily digestible format, is great honestly,” said Watson. “I absolutely love what this movie is doing and I hope that the next one, they delve into more of the grey area concept about mental health.”

Samantha Therrien, an event programmer for the AC Hub, says that that they tailor the events they host for students to specific seasons and what’s going on in the world.

“Today’s Blue Monday, which is one of the saddest days of the year,” she said. “We just wanted to have a nice relaxing evening. It’s a kids’ movie, but there are lots of adult themes in it. It’s just a very easy way to talk about our feelings in a fun and relaxed way.”

What advice does Therrien offer to people struggling with Blue Monday?

“I’d definitely say to connect with people,” she said. “That’s obviously easier said than done when you’re going through rough times, but connecting in any way. If you like to game, connect through gaming. If you like to read, read books. Reach out to one close friend, parents, or anyone that you can. It’s really important to combat and just to do things that make you happy.”

Lauren Larocque, the AC Hub’s events officer, also suggests students use Algonquin Colleges resources like counselling, mental health services, and participating in events like this to make new friends.

“In honor of Blue Monday and what it means, we thought it would be a good idea to bring the Algonquin College student community together, and have a good movie night in the Hub,” she said.