Spring Festival Gala brings Chinese culture to Algonquin College Theatre

The Student Commons building was filled with beautiful Chinese artwork, performers practising in hallways and people mingling in the entrance while waiting for the Canadian-China Culture and Art Association’s Spring Festival Gala to start on Feb. 18.

The 2024 Spring Festival Gala took place in Algonquin Commons Theatre to celebrate the Year of the Dragon. This event showcased a variety of performances by respected Chinese and local artists.

Hosts Cici Wang and Jacob Gerow helped introduce each of the 15 performances.

There were performances from singer Wang Jianliang, dancers Huang Ying and Liu Xin from Wuxi Song and Dance Theatre, performers from the Wuxi Chinese Orchestra, Xu Jinlong and Ji Li, and magician Li Dongjin.

“I’m loving the show so far, all the performances have been amazing,” audience member Yijia Xian said. “I came for another Lunar New Year event today but didn’t realize this gala was on. I found out about this event from one of the organizers. I’m glad I came.”

Performers of all ages took the stage to showcase their different forms of talents for the start of the Year of the Dragon. With children from Xin Hua Chinese School performing Peking Opera Flowers Riddles to the choir from the Choral Society of Ottawa Chinese Community performing Chorus Ussuri Boat Song, everyone was showing their talents.

“Events like these really help our community a lot. Just showing the younger generation what our culture has to offer, it’s great,” audience member Xi Zhang said.

“The performances were shockingly breathtaking. I was shocked by the ability of some of those people on stage,” attendee Alex Liu said after the show.

Before bringing the final performers on stage, hosts Wang and Gerow thanked everyone and wished that the Year of the Dragon would bring them all evolution, improvement and abundance.

“This event was such a lovely way to bring in the Year of the Dragon, family and friends all together celebrating the new year,” attendee Ben Chen said.

A night filled with song, dance, and community ended with the final curtain call, a final festival to end the Lunar New Year events at Algonquin College.