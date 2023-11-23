Shooting kills 1, critically injures another in Centrepointe neighbourhood

"Investigators are working diligently on it, trying to get an update,” Const. Mike Cudrasov said. Photo credit: Alex Lambert

One man was killed and another was critically injured in a Thursday morning shooting just west of Algonquin College, Ottawa police said.

The shooting took place near Centrepointe Drive and Baseline Road on Draffin Court. The police arrived at the scene at approximately 6 a.m.

No arrests had been made as of 2 p.m.

This is Ottawa’s 14th homicide of the year.

Ottawa police spokesperson Const. Mike Cudrasov said the injured man remained in critical condition at a local hospital.

“Officers are on the scene. The investigators as well. The homicide unit is taking the lead on this investigation,” Cudrasov said at the scene.

The Centrepointe Childcare Services daycare next to the homicide scene was not affected.

The Algonquin Times talked to some neighbours walking down the street with their kids next to the scene.

While some parents said they don’t let their children walk down the street for safety reasons, a long-time resident said it’s unusual to have police activity in the community.

Shawn Martin, who has lived in the neighbourhood for 23 years, has never witnessed a violent crime in the area.

“This surprises me,” he said. “People say things, but everybody does. This is not a violent place.”

Anyone with information can contact the Ottawa police homicide unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.