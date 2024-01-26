Project Lighthouse launches online training course educating students on sexual violence

Project Lighthouse has launched new online training designed to educate students on sexual violence prevention.

The training was introduced in the fall semester of 2023, and students can take it online for free. The course is open to all students from Algonquin College, and they are allowed to take the training at any time.

“Basically the goal is to end sexual violence on campus,” said Sarah Crawford, Algonquin College’s sexual violence prevention and reduction coordinator.

There are four modules that the training focuses on. The first module is designed around what sexual violence is and how to notice it. The second module is on what sexual consent is.

The third module focuses on bystander intervention and the effect of bystander intervention. The fourth and last module is on supporting survivors and the restrictions some face when trying to help a friend or family member.

According to the the Journal of American College Health, the frequency of sexual violence victimization on college campuses is “approximately 5 per cent for men and 25 per cent for women.”

The training that is offered by Project Lighthouse allows students to understand all areas of sexual violence. For four weeks, students can win prizes by taking the online training.

Crawford said the training should only take about 20 to 30 minutes for a student to complete.

Crawford said not everyone provides feedback on the online training, but the feedback from students so far has been mostly positive.

“I think it’s super useful for individuals who have zero knowledge of any sexual violence training,” Oniqua Kamaka said, a peer support at Algonquin College.

Although, Kamaka took the employee sexual violence training, she believes that students will benefit by enrolling themselves into the student training.

Kamaka said sexual violence is “something that we should all talk about and be made aware of.”

The sexual violence prevention training being provided by Project Lighthouse allows students to have an asynchronous experience that they can take from home.

“Sexual violence doesn’t just happen on campus and it’s not isolated, we want to help provide students with information on how to have a healthy relationship,” Crawford said.

Students who would like to access the training can find it at https://www.algonquincollege.com/projectlighthouse/. Anyone who has been sexually assaulted or knows someone who has been can contact Security Services at 613-727-4723 ext. 5010 (open 24/7).

Any student can also access counselling services through The Beacon, a health and wellness peer support space.