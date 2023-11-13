Postcards for Peace pays tribute to veterans who sacrificed for Canadians

“It’s my way of honoring them,” said Marwin Liong, an office admin health care services student. "I feel the need to give back and make sure that they are always in my thoughts.” Liong wrote postcards for veterans in the AC Hub. Photo credit: William Bailey

A table full of people showed up early at the AC Hub on Nov. 9 as students gathered to give their thanks to veterans who have served in the Canadian Forces.

The Postcards for Peace event allowed the Algonquin College community to write messages to veterans. These messages were being mailed to Canadian heroes who reside in long-term care facilities.

“This gives our students a great opportunity to serve the community,” said Jenny Rizk, a volunteer support specialist and the event coordinator. “We hope this to be a great service for these veterans who are in long-term care facilities.”

The social gathering came with Remembrance Day close in proximity, as the postcards also serve as a gesture to acknowledge all the brave soldiers who fought in war throughout Canadian history.

“Remembrance Day means something different for everyone,” Rizk added. “It’s a great way for students to be reflective about what these veterans mean to them. These postcards allow our youth to express their gratitude to those who served for our country.”

Students are aware of the sacrifices veterans have made. One student underlined what it could mean to retired heroes by taking just a bit of time out of the day to show appreciation.

“It’s my way of honouring them,” said Marwin Liong, an office admin health care services student. “Many of them have reached old age, and some of them don’t have many friends and family still around. So, I feel the need to give back and make sure that they are always in my thoughts.”

One student’s message to all who sacrificed their lives was crystal clear.

“I want to express my gratitude for bringing peace to the pressures we’ve faced,” said Ric Sun, an international English for academic purposes student. “Thank you for protecting us, and may your contributions live on.”