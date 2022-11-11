Postcards for Peace gets students thinking about Remembrance Day

Celia Munoz Arias expresses thanks to Canadian soldiers on her postcard. Photo credit: Sophia Adams

Enthusiastic to give back to those who gave the most, students bring excitement, energy and effort to their writing in honour of Remembrance Day.

Two days before Remembrance Day, Algonquin students, all with warm demeanours, visited the AC Hub to write heartfelt postcards to veterans in Canada.

It was an important many of the participants who have veterans in their family.

Dustin Villeneuve, a police foundations student, came with a group of friends who each wrote a postcard.

“I came to pay my respects and to write a heartfelt letter for someone to enjoy. I have many veteran family members which I respect greatly,” Villeneuve said.

Leah Grimes and Elizabeth Holmes from the college’s Volunteer Centre greeted students as they arrived for the Postcards for Peace event.

The event, which was designed to share messages of thanks to Canadian war veterans who are living in long-term care facilities across the country, had participants eager to join.

Sitting side by side, Celia Munoz Arias, Huxly Tindaan and Alexandre Tremblay joined Villeneuve to pay their respects.





Villeneuve and friends contributed to the 100 postcards to veterans written over the course of the day.

Arias said, “I am very thankful for our Canadian soldiers, and I wanted to show respect to them.”

The AC Hub was crowded with good people doing good things, and it showed. It was an environment that radiated with love.

“It is important for veterans to know that their courage and bravery is valued and appreciated, especially by young people who may have not been as directly affected by the war as previous generations,” said Holmes.

Most of Canada’s Second World War veterans have passed away. Veterans living today are often from the Korean War and Canada’s many peacekeeping missions in the latter half of the 20th century.

The Volunteer Centre was able to find the address of veterans living in long-term care facilities in Canada through the federal government’s Veterans Affairs office.

Julian Dubois, also a police foundations student, took comfort at a table alongside Holmes and Grimes and got set up with supplies.





Working steadily away, Dubois said, “I wanted to help out in any way I can with my spare time and that is why I am here today.”

Expressing excitement and gratitude toward everyone who participated, Holmes said, “We hope that these messages spread joy and make these veterans feel connected to young Canadians.”