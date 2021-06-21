News

Ottawa’s Archdiocese hoping to make reparations

ByJed Mcalpine

Jun 21, 2021

Local

CTV: The Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Ottawa-Cornwall has apologized for the role the Catholic Church had played in Canada’s residential school system and has asked that Pope Francis would do the same.

National

Globe and Mail: Canadians who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be exempt from post-travel quarantine restrictions as of July 5th.

International

BBC: Ethiopian Prime Minister denies that there is hunger in the Tigray region of the country, despite reports from the UN claiming there have been five million in need of food aid over the course of the last eight months.

Related Post

Featured Stories News

Parking Services ready for fall semester, but students unhappy about costs

Jun 17, 2021 Jeremy Morse
Featured Stories News

Strategic Plan approved by Board of Governors: “a milestone for our college”

Jun 17, 2021 Jeremy Morse
Life News

Algonquin’s opportunistic plants and animals enjoy a deserted campus

Jun 9, 2021 Mitchell Ansell