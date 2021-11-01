Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson makes his return to campus

"This world-class postsecondary institution has done such a great job of protecting its students and faculty and I am excited to, once again, visit the team at the Algonquin Times studio." PHOTO BY City of Ottawa

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson will be making an appearance at Algonquin College for an exclusive interview with the Algonquin Times on Thursday, Nov. 4.

This event, hosted by second-year journalism student Tamara Condie and put on in partnership with Algonquin’s advertising and marketing communications management students, is meant to discuss pressing issues concerning the community.

Melissa Shaw, an advertising and marketing communications management student, is looking forward to this event giving the diverse college community clarity on any important topics they’ve wanted answers to.

“I’m hoping they get the experience of learning about local politicians and local politics and I’m hoping that they get to ask some questions that they might have been wondering,” she said.

Mayor Watson’s last visit to the college was pre-pandemic in 2018 when he welcomed new and returning fall intake students back to campus. He is excited now to be able to make his way back to the college.

“I look forward to visiting Algonquin College for the first time since the onset of the pandemic,” said Watson. “This world-class postsecondary institution has done such a great job of protecting its students and faculty and I am excited to, once again, visit the team at the Algonquin Times studio.”

The event will begin at 2 p.m. and all Algonquin College students and staff who sign up will be given a Zoom link prior to entering, where they can watch and react live in the chat and on Twitter using #ATAsksTheMayor. Students and staff also have the opportunity before the event to submit any questions they would like to ask Watson, with the chance that they could be answered.

For ticket information visit: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/algonquin-times-q-a-with-mayor-jim-watson-tickets-192350534627?keep_tld=1