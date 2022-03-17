Ontario colleges and faculty unions to resume bargaining

Local News

Ottawa Citizen: As a strike deadline approaches, bargaining between Ontario colleges and faculty unions will resume. The College Employer Council and the Ontario Public Service Employees Union will meet on Thursday. The run will end at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, according to the union. If significant progress is made when talks continue, the deadline could be extended. Algonquin President Claude Brulé said the college was doing everything it could to minimize disturbance.

National News

CBC News: The federal government will announce on Thursday that pre-arrival COVID testing for visitors entering Canada will be removed. According to sources familiar with the situation, Canada is eliminating testing requirements at airports and land border crossings. The health, transportation and tourism ministers will attend a press conference on Thursday morning to announce the border modifications. Travellers entering the country must currently present proof of a negative antigen or molecular test before flying or arriving at the border.

International News

CBC News: Russian forces destroyed a theatre in Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltered and rained fire on other cities on Wednesday, despite the two sides projecting confidence about efforts to negotiate a cease-fire. According to Ukraine’s foreign ministry, the bombing ripped apart the centre of the once-elegant structure, where hundreds of residents had been living after their homes were destroyed in the conflict. Officials reported several people were buried in the rubble, but there was no immediate information on deaths or injuries from what the Mariupol municipal council described as an airstrike on the theatre.