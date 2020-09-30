Online convocation celebration for 2020 grads aims to bring students together

Algonquin is hosting its virtual graduation which will feature all of the traditional aspects of previous ceremonies, including the opportunity to connect with peers and faculty, guest speakers and music.

With students unable to attend their convocation in June, the college has come up with new ways for graduates to gather and commemorate their successes on Oct. 28.

After missing her convocation in July, Abigail Crispin, a summer graduate from the practical nursing program at Algonquin, found other ways to celebrate.

“It was definitely disappointing to miss out on that opportunity,” said Crispin. “But, my friends and I got together and did our own little photo shoot.”

The ceremonies will be hosted on the college’s brand-new convocation website and available for viewing any time after each ceremonies’ dedicated start time.

Students who are registered will receive access to two links; one for their specific ceremony and one for their post-reception breakout room on Zoom.

Events manager Sophia Bouris recognizes how important community is for students on their graduation day.

“We are shifting the way we do things to make sure students feel connected to their college, peers and faculty,” said Bouris. “These connection points were all at the forefront of our decision-making process.”

Another way for students to be connected during the ceremony is on the live tag board where students can watch live tweets from their community.

“We want the community to be pumped about the convocation,” said Bonnie Chan, convocation officer, with excitement. “Ceremonies can be shared with friends and family so everyone can safely watch and celebrate together, even if we’re apart.”

SA President Emily Ferguson says that the college is trying to make convocation feel “as normal as possible.”

All speeches and music will be pre-recorded to be put into the virtual celebration.

“These traditions are so important to keep, and they’re not going anywhere,” said Bouris.