New Zealand residents have formed their own convoy protest

Local News

CTV News Ottawa: Ottawa police are growing concerned about the children who are allegedly living inside the trucks that are a part of the convoy. The police are discussing the next steps with the Children’s Aid Society but according to Deputy Chief Steve Bell, they are not considering enforcement activity. Bell believes that 25 per cent of the trucks parked outside of Parliament have children living in them and there are health concerns regarding the conditions.

National News

CTV News: The premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe announced at a press conference on Tuesday that proof of vaccination will no longer be mandatory as of Feb. 14 at 12:01 a.m. Moe believes that the vaccination policy has done its job and encouraged residents to get vaccinated but that now it is creating a divide in the province. The Saskatchewan NDP has asked the government to share a clear map indicating the easing of restrictions. The NDP said they find it hard to trust Moe and believe that the Saskatchewan government wants to be the first province to ease restrictions.

International News

CBC News: New Zealand is seeing its own convoy protest outside of Parliament. People from all over the country drove to Parliament on Tuesday to protest vaccine mandates. Most of the protestors were unmasked and their vehicles blocked roads in Wellington for several hours. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is not going to meet with protesters and believes that the convoy does not represent the majority of the country.





