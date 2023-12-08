Nepean Sportsplex hosts successful GamerCon, uniting gaming community

Charlie Packer, an attendee wearing her custom-made Dungeons & Dragons character costume at the GamerCon. Photo credit: Sebastian Pinera

GamerCon brought gamers together at the Nepean Sportsplex on Dec. 2, featuring everything from video games, board games and trading cards to role-playing games, miniatures and unique game-related art and products.

The event welcomed the general public for an admission fee of $5.00, with kids 12 and under enjoying free entry. With over 95 tables, a consignment area and the added thrill of a Mario Kart Tournament, attendees had multiple options to explore and enjoy.

“This is GamerCon; it has the purpose of bringing gamers together. It’s all about uniting the gaming community under one roof to connect with fellow gamers,” said Shannon O’Neill, the organizer of the event.

O’Neill also expressed satisfaction with the turnout and hinted at the prospect of making GamerCon an annual tradition.

“I think we’ve had a great turnout so far,” said O’Neill. “It’s been fantastic, so definitely there will be another one next year; we just have to decide on a date.”

Jonathan Savard, a vendor from Pop Armour, brought his unique offerings to the event.

“We do geeked-out events throughout the year, and we’re regulars here at this kind of event with our Funko Pop protectors,” said Savard. “We’ve expanded from that to get a little bit more genre so people get to experience everything from trading cards, Funko Pops and action figures.”

Savard also praised the event, anticipating its enduring success.

“There’s a great crowd here, and it’s also a fun event. The community loves it, and I’m sure it’s going to be a great success, and it’s going to be here for years to come,” said Savard.

GamerCon, with its diverse offerings and vibrant community spirit, proved to be a resounding success, leaving attendees eager for the prospect of future editions.

“It’s pretty good to be here. I’m very social, very outgoing, I go to events like these because I love getting to interact with people,” said Charlie Packer, an attendee at the event. “The environment here is a lot of fun, and you also get to meet people with similar interests, so, I would love to be back here every year.”