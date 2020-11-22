Mood Check: Holiday Season

Community members share how they’ll be spending the holidays this year. Photo credit: Algonquin Times reporters

It’s no secret that the holiday season will look a little different this year. As the pandemic continues, provincial public health guidelines are encouraging people to re-think family gatherings and practice safe celebrations.

On Friday Nov. 20, Algonquin Times spoke with community members in downtown Ottawa to find out how they plan to celebrate the holidays this year. Here’s what they had to say.

Daniel Li, a maple leaf art vendor in the Byward Market, says he’ll be visiting his family in the south of China for the holiday season. “I’ll stay with them for a few months.” #atmoodcheck @Algonquinjourn pic.twitter.com/nChI4ACvWl — Madalyn Howitt (@MadsyMH) November 20, 2020

Rachel Marcos is a nurse in Kangiqsujuaq, an Inuit community in Quebec.

She’ll experience the community Christmas dinner for the first time this year. “They hunt a lot in the north. They are going to hunt beluga. They cook it and they share it.”#atmoodcheck @Algonquinjourn pic.twitter.com/ePbmWA0WWH — Katelin Belliveau (@KBelliveau_) November 20, 2020

Robert Praete, Ottawa resident said, “I hope during the holidays people keep in mind there is a virus and we are not immune, we need to stay safe.” #atmoodcheck pic.twitter.com/S7If61JkNg — Baylee Clark (@bayleehc) November 20, 2020

Danielle Louesby, is celebrating her holiday season by hosting a much smaller than usual family gathering. “I’m keeping it tight knit this Christmas.” As for New Years, she’s plans on staying in for the night come 2021. #atmoodcheck @Algonquinjourn pic.twitter.com/ioUmnRoq0X — Akira (@Akira13343252) November 20, 2020

Angela Filion works remotely doing data entry. For her, the holidays will be spent virtually. “My mom has an autoimmune disorder so, not planning to see her unfortunately but we're gonna be Skyping and still eating a bunch of chicken.” #atmoodcheck @Algonquinjourn pic.twitter.com/ncgJ02ncNP — Zainab Alm (@almehdar_zainab) November 20, 2020

Mickey Akubi (Right),a store manager and Saul Mendoza (Left), an entrepreneur, plan to reconnect with their families this Christmas. "It's a tough time but I'm sure we'll get through this. I plan to reunite and shower some love on family," said Akubi. #atmoodcheck @Algonquinjourn pic.twitter.com/R3UoXAilH4 — Kavya Nair (@Kavya__Nair) November 20, 2020

Ross Valenta, 27, from Czech Republic is looking forward to a small holiday with his grandmother.

"We have a crazy tradition, where we only give gifts to our relatives but not near family. Nothing to the parents and siblings, just cousins."#atmoodcheck @Algonquinjourn pic.twitter.com/OiI2Va5ieq — Hritika Jimmy (@HritikaJimmy) November 20, 2020