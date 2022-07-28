Monkeypox cases rise to 15,600 globally

Local: CTV News

On Wednesday, Rogers Communications Inc. acknowledged it has work to do in regaining customer trust after the July 8 massive network outage. One of the ways Rogers plans to build its consumers’ faith is to spend $150 million on customer credits. The credits are to compensate customers who were unable to use both their cellular and internet services during the time of the network outage.

National: CBC News

Pope Francis arrived in Quebec City on Wednesday to hold a private meeting with Governor General Mary Simon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Indigenous leaders at the historic Citadel. The Pope begged for forgiveness and expressed his sorrow and shame for the treatment of Indigenous children in residential schools.

International: Global News

Monkeypox case numbers keep rising, with confirmed cases of 15,600 around the world, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). There are approximately 16 million vaccine doses available. Canada, the European Union, and the United States approved the Bavarian Nordic’s Imvamune vaccine or MVA-BN. It is normally used to treat smallpox. There are also two others vaccines, LC16 and ACAM-2000, that are being considered in fighting against monkeypox.