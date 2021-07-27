Mary Simon becomes Canada’s first Indigenous governor general

National

Global News: Canada’s 30th governor general Mary Simon was sworn on Monday. She is the first Indigenous person to hold the role. There were 44 people who took part in the ceremony. Indigenous traditions and culture were present, a traditional Inuit oil lamp was lit during the ceremony.

Local

CTV: The students in Ottawa will be back in classroom this fall. Education Minister and Province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health are creating a strong plan. Parents say the information should be available already.

International

CBC: Moderna is in talks with U.S. regulators to expand the size of trial testing for its vaccines in children aged between five and 11. The studies were inadequate to detect the rare side effects. The health regulators have asked 3,000 children to participate in their trials.