Man charged in area murders

Local News

Ottawa Citizen: Zacharie Robert Lamoureux, a 21-year-old man from Mississauga, Ont., was charged with two counts of first degree murder, and one count of attempted murder with a firearm. All three victims were 16-years-old, and all were also from Mississauga. The shooting took place on Mackay Street in Pembroke, Ont., in May.

National News

CBC: Forest fires spread across Canada, covering the country with smoke. The Air Quality Health Index, a scale of one to 10, rose to 14 for the Ottawa area. N95 masks were recommended. Ottawa’s medical officer of health, Dr. Vera Etches suggested reducing outdoor activities and for those at high risk to avoid any strenuous outdoor activities.

International News

CNN: Beloved singer Tina Turner, passed away at the age of 83 on May 24, in her Switzerland home. Her family says she passed away peacefully.