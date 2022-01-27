January 26 a day to talk about mental health

Local News

CTV News Ottawa: A “freedom convoy” of truck drivers protesting against vaccine mandates are expected to arrive at Parliament Hill this Saturday, Jan. 29. The convoy left from B.C. on Sunday and has been gaining momentum along the Trans-Canada Highway, where gatherings are taking place in support of the truckers. Ottawa police are doing their best to prepare for other groups to flood the downtown core in addition to the main convoy and are urging the public to avoid downtown this weekend.

National News

CTV News: For the 12th straight year, January 26 is being marked as Bell Let’s Talk Day. Canadians are encouraged to engage in tough conversations about mental health. “This year’s campaign encourages everyone to keep listening, keep talking and keep being there for each other,” said Mary Deacon, chair of Bell Let’s Talk.There are Bell Let’s Talk events happening all day across the country. With every text, call or tweet, Bell promises to donate five cents to Canadian mental health programs.

International News

BBC News: The Russia-Ukraine war crisis is escalating, causing United States President Joe Biden, among others, to threaten “enormous consequences” on Russia if President Vladimir Putin triggers an invasion of Ukraine. Putin has deployed some 100,000 troops along the Ukrainian border. The United States has issued a formal response to Russia’s demands. Antony Blinken, Secretary of State, said the proposal offers “a serious diplomatic path forward, should Russia choose it.”