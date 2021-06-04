News

Habs move on to second round

Mitchell Ansell

Jun 4, 2021

CTV: May 30th, 2021, marked the fourth Ottawa homicide in five days. Ottawa’s police chief Peter Sloly points to changing nature of gang violence. The city is also asking citizens to report any information they have to the homicide unit at 613-236-1222.

ESPN: This past week the Toronto Maple Leafs were ejected from the first round of the playoffs after blowing a 3-1 series lead against the Canadiens. Toronto is left devastated, and Montreal celebrates.

CNN: Archeologists have discovered an unusual number of decapitated bodies in several ancient Roman graveyards across eastern England. Scientists speculate about why there are so many decapitated remains and why the Romans would execute and bury people in this way.

