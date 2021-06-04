Habs move on to second round

Local

CTV: May 30th, 2021, marked the fourth Ottawa homicide in five days. Ottawa’s police chief Peter Sloly points to changing nature of gang violence. The city is also asking citizens to report any information they have to the homicide unit at 613-236-1222.

National

ESPN: This past week the Toronto Maple Leafs were ejected from the first round of the playoffs after blowing a 3-1 series lead against the Canadiens. Toronto is left devastated, and Montreal celebrates.

International

CNN: Archeologists have discovered an unusual number of decapitated bodies in several ancient Roman graveyards across eastern England. Scientists speculate about why there are so many decapitated remains and why the Romans would execute and bury people in this way.