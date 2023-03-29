Governing Liberals table 2023 federal budget

Local

CityNews: One person has died after a fire broke out at a single family home in Kanata Tuesday morning.

The call was received at approximately 5:30 a.m. at Castlefrank Road near Terry Fox Drive, according to Ottawa Fire Services.

A witness called 911 and reported “big flames and smoke from the house” with a person inside.

The witness then proceeded to break a window to rescue one of the victims in the fire. A woman in her 90s was saved and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Ottawa Police arson unit is working with the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal on a joint investigation of the incident.

National

CBC: The governing Liberals tabled their 2023 federal budget in Ottawa Tuesday afternoon.

The budget calls for a deficit of $40.1 billion in 2023-2024, a figure that is $10 billion higher than initially forecasted.

Other proposals in the budget include a one-time GST rebate for low-income Canadians and multi-billion dollar tax credits toward clean energy initiatives.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said his caucus would vote against the budget, saying the budget continues to “pour fuel on the inflationary fire.”

International

CBC: Thirty-eight people are dead after a fire broke out at a Mexican migrant facility near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Migrants placed mattresses against the bars of their detention cells and set them on fire, leading to their deaths.

According to surveillance footage, security guards appeared to make no attempt to save those trapped in the fire.

Twenty-eight people were reported injured in “delicate-serious” condition after the blaze.