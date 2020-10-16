Fitness Zone and gymnasium are closed once again

The Algonquin Fitness Zone has closed again due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, and the City of Ottawa entering a modified stage two phase. Photo credit: Kened Sadiku

The doors to the Fitness Zone and gymnasium at Algonquin College will once again be closed to students as the City of Ottawa has re-entered modified stage two of restrictions due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

While open, the guidelines regarding students entering the gym were heavily enforced with sanitization measures in place.

The Fitness Zone was only open beginning on Sept. 8 and it had reduced its hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays for walk-ins.

The Students’ Association took to their instagram page on Oct. 13, 2020 to announce the closures once again.

Max Labovitch, 20, is a recent graduate of the fitness and health promotion program at the college. He says he supports the closing of the gym in these unprecedented times.

“I think that the closure of the gym is the correct thing to do at this time,” Labovitch said. “Fitness is a great way for students to help release stress and anxiety but at the end of the day no one knows what to expect from this pandemic and your health should be the main priority.”

In the announcement, the SA mentions that updates will be sent out as soon as they become available regarding a possible re-opening of the Fitness Zone and gymnasium.

The SA says it is advising patience through these difficult times.