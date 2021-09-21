Featured Stories News

Federal election 2021: Algonquin Times and CKDJ 107.9 in the field

ByBrett Thoms, Maggie van Lith and Gabrielle Vinette

Sep 20, 2021
Reporters are in ridings across the Ottawa region covering election day 2021. Photo credit: Sevval Kokten

In the face of a short-notice, start-of-the-school year federal election, reporters from the Algonquin Times have fanned out across Ottawa riding to cover the results.

The Algonquin Times team is also on campus hosting live radio coverage on CKDJ 107.9 from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Follow this live story to hear from our hosts and reporters in the field as they share news, reactions from the campaigns and early results from events around the city.

Hosts Tamara Condie and Jeremy Morse begin the night's election coverage on CKDJ 107.9 at 9:30 p.m.
Hosts Tamara Condie and Jeremy Morse begin the night's election coverage on CKDJ 107.9 at 9:30 p.m. Photo credit: Maggie van Lith

Leading up to the polls closing in the Ontario and Quebec at 9:30 p.m., reporters visit polls and talk with voters.

Related Post

Featured Stories Opinions

Use your voice: go vote today

Sep 20, 2021 Cedfrei Sarmiento
Featured Stories News

What you need to know about the federal election in the Ottawa area

Sep 19, 2021 Brett Thoms
News

Future of international students at stake after the extension of flight ban?

Aug 26, 2021 Trishala Zala