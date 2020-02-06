Thursday, 6/2/2020 | 3:51 GMT+0000+0
Construction of the ARC progressing well

February 6, 2020
For students, staff and visitors to Algonquin’s Woodroffe campus, the sight of construction workers and large construction trucks working away at completing the new Athletics and Recreation Centre is a daily occurrence.

Algonquin College’s Students’ Association is working on a facility that will incorporate new activities such as bowling and a golf simulator along with existing sports such as basketball and volleyball. The center is expected to open in August 2021.

“The project is at about 65 per cent designed and construction is progressing nicely,” said Jack Doyle, general manager of the SA.

The centre will have multiple gymnasiums, a restaurant and a bouldering/rock climbing wall.

This student space will be free to all and will be a place for students “to challenge and experience,” according to the SA athletic website.

Cement is being poured, says Deijanelle Simon, the past president of the SA. “We are on track to have the building finished by 2021,” she said.

Crane ARC .JPG

The ARC's construction is underway. On January 14, 2019, the ARC had a crane that had come in to work on the foundation of the building. they continued to work through the cold, snowy afternoon.

Man walking (2).JPG

Construction workers work hard to get the ARC finished. This man has his hammer on his hip and a hard hat on as he walks across the site during the light snowy afternoon.

crane guy.JPG

A worker climbs inside of the cab of the tall crane. The work had continued on all day.

