Construction of the ARC progressing well

For students, staff and visitors to Algonquin’s Woodroffe campus, the sight of construction workers and large construction trucks working away at completing the new Athletics and Recreation Centre is a daily occurrence.

Algonquin College’s Students’ Association is working on a facility that will incorporate new activities such as bowling and a golf simulator along with existing sports such as basketball and volleyball. The center is expected to open in August 2021.

“The project is at about 65 per cent designed and construction is progressing nicely,” said Jack Doyle, general manager of the SA.

The centre will have multiple gymnasiums, a restaurant and a bouldering/rock climbing wall.

This student space will be free to all and will be a place for students “to challenge and experience,” according to the SA athletic website.

Cement is being poured, says Deijanelle Simon, the past president of the SA. “We are on track to have the building finished by 2021,” she said.

