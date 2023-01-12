College community prepares for winter storm

Nathan Monpremier, a supply chain undergrad, said on Jan. 12 that he was clearing his car to get home before the snowfall. Photo credit: Brahim Ait Ouzineb

Students and staff at Algonquin College on Thursday were bracing themselves in anticipation of an incoming winter storm.

Environment Canada was predicting a storm with a risk of freezing drizzle and between two and four centimetres of precipitation falling in Ottawa. Students were preparing themselves for the storm, including students who are experiencing their first winter in Canada.

“I’m new to Canada,” said Yann Nziravatinyi, 22, an international student from Africa. “My brother advised me to make a meal plan for the cold weather.”

Environment Canada predicted 15-25 centimetres of snow between Thursday and Friday afternoon.

Algonquin College was monitoring the forecast to determine if classes would proceed on Friday or not.

Bruce Hickey, the communications manager for the college, said the campus is prepared to manage snow removal.

There was no one available for comment from the Perth and Pembroke campuses. However, Environment Canada issued weather warnings for those areas.

Students faced challenges commuting to and from school on Thursday. OC Transpo experienced delays and cancellations, affecting both students and staff.

“OC Transpo sucks, and it sucks worse when the weather’s bad,” said Bri Bell, 22, a student in the developmental services worker program.

Due to OC Transpo cancellations and delays, some students were forced to find alternate ways home.

“It sucks, because I might actually have to pay for a cab to get home, and that’s just not (the) extra expenses I need to spend right now,” said Mia Russel, 19, a student in the bartending program.

Regardless of the weather, some staff must remain on campus to work, specifically those who work in residence.

“Residence has to be open, because the (students) live here,” said Antonyne Percy, an employee at the residence market. “So, they might close other things, but not us. It’s our job. We come to work, because we have to come to work. How we feel about it is irrelevant.”

Students and staff were encouraged to closely monitor their emails Thursday evening for updates from the college.

With files from Kate Playfair, TJ Sider, Kerry Slack, Morgan Farrell, Artem Sarkisian, Ming Wang, Justin Hancock-Lefebour, Jayme Mutchmor, Itunu Olayiwola, Rebekah Houter, Guillaume Laflamme, Annika Schlarb, Naomie Twagirumukiza