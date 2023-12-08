Coffee break connects students over games and snacks as exams approach

Students gather at a table during the coffee break event to play games while enjoying snacks and coffee. Photo credit: Zaynab Safa

As the fall semester drew to a close and exams quickly approached, an event on Nov. 30 enabled students to meet new people and take a break.

The international coffee break saw international students and domestic students to get together over a warm coffee and snacks with some of the members of the International Education Centre.

“The coffee break event is something we do biweekly on Thursdays and we invite international students and domestic students to come and enjoy some free coffee, get some popcorn and it’s just an opportunity for them to just put down their studies for an hour, chat with some like-minded people, connect with some maybe new friends,” said Leah Grimes, intercultural programming support officer with the International Education Centre.

“It’s a coffee break! You meet new people around you, get to know others and meet your friends who you usually cannot find time for in day-to-day life, we have popcorn and coffee and we play games like UNO, Jenga and more,” said Sahil Sharma, a second-level student in project management.

It’s always enjoyable to socialize while sipping a nice cup of coffee, and taking a break is usually beneficial—especially when free snacks and coffee are included.

“These events are weekly, it’s a chance to meet others from around the world and it’s important for students to meet others and to learn other cultures and we can also have a good time, help relieve stress at the same time. It also helps us find answers about our concerns and questions related with our program or the college,” said Yerda Kimiksiz, a postgraduate student in the project management program.