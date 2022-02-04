Candice Bergen chosen as interim leader of the Conservative Party of Canada

Local News

Ottawa Citizen: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said bringing in the Canadian military to deal with protestors downtown is not something that’s being considered at the moment. If a request is made to bring the military downtown, it is not something that would be decided quickly. “One has to be very, very cautious before deploying the military in situations engaging Canadians. It is not something that anyone should enter into lightly,” Trudeau said in a news conference.

National News

CTV News: The Conservative Party of Canada announced Candice Bergen as interim leader of the party. This follows the news of Erin O’Toole being voted out of leadership by 73 MPs. Bergen has been representing the Manitoba riding of Portage-Lisgar since 2008.

International News

Global News: U.S. special forces counter-terrorist team conducted a raid in Northwest Syria targeting the leader of ISIS. “Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi—the leader of ISIS. All Americans have returned safely from the operation,” said President Joe Biden in a statement. Residents of the Syrian town of Atmeh and rebels fighting the Syrian government earlier reported several civilian casualties in the raid.