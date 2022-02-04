News

Canadian men’s soccer team moves closer to the World Cup

BySahlym Florestal

Feb 4, 2022

Local

CTV NEWS : Since the beginning of this week, several cars, homes and residents have been vandalized in a neighbourhood in Orleans. No one knows who or why they are doing it. Councillor Matthew Luloff wants whoever is responsible to be held accountable.

National

IHEART RADIO: Ottawa’s police force is expecting the “freedom convoy” to grow even larger this weekend. Peter Sloly, the police chief, suggested that the solution is laying outside the police hands. “There may not be a policing solution to this demonstration,” he said.

International

CBC: The Canadian men’s soccer team is one step closer to the World Cup thanks to their captain Atiba Hutchinson and their star Jonathan David. They defeated El Salvador 2-0.

