Canadian journalist found alive after going missing for two weeks in Gaza

Local CTV: On Monday, Feb. 5, a commercial vehicle was struck by a car carrying wood on Highway 17 at around 11:30 a.m. The incident happened on the highway at the Round Lake Road intersection in Laurentian Valley Township when the car was going northbound. The highway was shut down for approximately three hours due […]

Local

CTV: On Monday, Feb. 5, a commercial vehicle was struck by a car carrying wood on Highway 17 at around 11:30 a.m.

The incident happened on the highway at the Round Lake Road intersection in Laurentian Valley Township when the car was going northbound.

The highway was shut down for approximately three hours due to the residue of lumber on the roads, Ontario Provincial Police said.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, while the truck driver was charged with reckless driving.

National

CBC: A journalist who went missing in Gaza for two weeks, was found alive in Khan Younis on Tuesday.

Manshour Shourman’s mother, Mai Hussein, posted a picture of her son, who was thought dead after going missing for two weeks in Gaza.

“Over two weeks ago, on one early morning, I had gone out with a team of volunteers … West to check on the progress of our tent project there,” Shouman said in the video filmed outside Nasser Hospital.

He said that his team left all the electronics behind, so it’s harder to be tracked so their families are protected.

“We had to run for cover, and for the last two weeks, we have been going from house to house,” he said in the video posted to Instagram.

International

CTV: A Kenyan cult leader, Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, was charged with the murder of 191 children on Tuesday morning by the Malindi High Court.

Mackenzie and the 29 other suspects who were charged are pleading not guilty, with one of the suspects mentally not able to stand trial.

Authorities confirmed the children bodies were exhumed from Shakahola forest in eastern Kenya which is where Mackenzie and his suspects were running a murder cult.

The autopsies confirmed the cause of death for most of the people was starvation while other bodies had indications of strangulation or blunt trauma causing death.

Mackenzie also faces other charges including terrorism, manslaughter and charge cruelty. His trial begins on March 7.