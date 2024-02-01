Canada can expect increasing use of new 988 suicide prevention helpline

Local

CTV: Twenty-four calves died in a fire early Wednesday morning at a dairy farm on Mansfield Road near Richmond.

The owner of the farm called 911 just before 2:30 a.m. reporting a barn on the property was on fire, Ottawa Fire Services said.

The fire was in an area of the city with no hydrants. Firefighters used tanker trucks to shuttle in water. Crews requested additional resources due to heavy smoke and flames.

“Firefighters made it a priority to get hose lines on the silos that were at risk of catching fire. The roof of the barn eventually collapsed,” Ottawa Fire Services said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

National

CTV: Since the 988 suicide prevention helpline was launched in November 2023, it has received 1,000 calls and 450 texts per day, according to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

The CAMH anticipates the volume of calls and texts will increase over time and they’re prepared, said Allison Crawford, a chief medical officer and psychiatrist.

“We already had a national 10 digit phone number and service. But with three digits, we know that that increases access to care because it’s easier to remember, especially in a time of crisis,” said Crawford.

Those who call the 988 helpline will be offered service in English or French, then will be routed to a 988 provider that is the closest to them.

International

CBC: The CEOs of Meta, X, TikTok and other social media platforms went before the U.S. Senate judiciary committee on Wednesday to testify because parents are expressing concern regarding the effects of social media on their children.

Parents who lost children to suicide testified their kids were exploited on social media, while others held up pictures of family members they’ve lost.

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s CEO, was asked if he’s compensated any of the victims and their families.

“I don’t think so,” Zuckerberg said.

“There’s families of victims here,” said Republican Sen. Josh Hawley. “Would you like to apologize to them?”

“I’m sorry for everything you have all been through. No one should go through the things that your families have suffered,” Zuckerberg said.

Meta is being sued for their design features on their platforms for allegedly failing to protect children from online predators.

The tech giant has recently increased child safety features. Posts about suicide, self-harm, and eating disorders will now be hidden from young people using Meta platforms.