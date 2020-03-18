Campus Services working towards refunds for parking passes

Campus services at Algonquin is still working on how to help parking permit holders who no longer need to park on campus due to the shut down.

“We are currently discussing parking permit refund details and processes,” said Mara Lowrey, marketing and communications manager for Campus Services in an email. “This situation is rapidly changing and we are working hard to respond to the needs of our community.”

In the March 17 email from president Claude Brulé, he mentioned refunds in other areas like meal plans and residences, but there was no mention of parking passes.

Parking services office located at room E120 is currently closed until further notice, but staff can be reached by email at parking@algonquincollege.com or by phone 613-727-4723 x7187.

Students who prepaid for parking will be able to reach out to Campus Services for a refund. However, under these circumstances, it is important to be patient due to limited staff.

As of March 16, programs at Algonquin College were suspended for the week with the remainder of classes being moved to an online format for the rest of the term.

These actions were taken in a province-wide effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. However, there are still unanswered issues, concerns and questions.

In an email to the institution, Claude Brulé, president of the college, addressed a few more key points about Algonquin College’s plan moving forward. This included asking students to move out of residence by the end of the week if possible, offering refunds on a case-by-case basis.

The most recent information will continue to be posted on Algonquin College’s announcement page as concerns and issues are addressed.