Board of directors resign from the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation

Local

CBC News: Ottawa police services are reminding the public to use 911 only for emergencies.

In correspondence with National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, the service released a list of a few examples of outrageous calls received by 911 operators:

· A call was placed involving an argument over sleep schedules and who gets to sleep alone in the master bedroom.

· Another call was placed wanting a barista arrested for excess sugar in their coffee.

· A five-year-old called regarding their three-year-old sister’s potty training.

Dispatch services handled 667,000 calls for help last year.

“We can help them do their jobs by only using 911 when it’s warranted,” said Russell Lucas communication inspector.

National

CTV News: The volunteer board of directors at the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation has chosen to resign.

The board is citing the “politicization of the Foundation,” which has placed tremendous pressure on the management and the volunteer board.

The political climate over the $200,000 donation received in 2016 seven years ago, from a businessman with ties to the Chinese government has made it impossible to continue their function.

“The circumstances created by the politicization of the Foundation have made it impossible to continue with the status quo, and the volunteer Board of Directors has resigned, as has the President and CEO,” reads a statement.

The board will have three interim directors to maintain their obligations as they seek new members.

International

National Post: New York City has the latest in high-tech police devices: a robot dog.

The devices were removed from service two and a half years ago after being called creepy and dystopian.

“Digidog is out of the pound,” said Mayor Eric Adams, a former police officer. “Digidog is now part of the toolkit that we are using.”

Adams said he won’t bow to anti-robot dog pressure.

“A few loud people were opposed to it and we took a step back,” the mayor said. “That is not how I operate. I operate on looking at what’s best for the city.”

The remote-controlled 70-pound canine will be used for high-risk situations like hostage standoffs starting this summer.

“If you have a barricaded suspect, if you have someone that’s inside a building that is armed, instead of sending police in there, you send Digidog in there,” he said.