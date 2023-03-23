Biden’s visit to Ottawa will cause road closures and traffic disruptions

Local

CBC: During U.S. President Joe Biden’s visit to Ottawa on Thursday and Friday, some roads will be fully closed and others will experience temporary closures.

This will be Biden’s first visit to Canada since taking office in 2021.

He is scheduled to address parliament, meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor General Mary Simon.

The president’s visit is unlikely to affect the morning commute on March 23, the City of Ottawa said.

However, the city’s online traffic map will have live updates on all closures, detours and traffic impacts.

National

Global News: Manitoba will raise the minimum wage twice in 2023, the province’s labour minister said on March 22, 2023.

Manitoba’s wage, which is currently $13.50 an hour, will go up to $14.15 an hour in April and again to $15.30 an hour in October.

Labour Minister Jon Reyes said the changes are expected to put Manitoba’s minimum wage in the top tier among provinces.

Currently, only Saskatchewan’s minimum wage is lower.

However, the new minimum wage won’t reach Winnipeg’s living wage of $18.34.

International

BBC: A New York grand jury has postponed a hearing on whether to approve charges against former U.S. President Donald Trump over an alleged hush-money payment to a porn actress.

A Manhattan prosecutor may charge Trump over how he declared a payment to keep quiet about an alleged affair.

The meeting is scheduled for next Thursday.

Trump has vowed to continue his campaign to become the Republican nominee in the 2024 presidential election regardless of any possible indictment.