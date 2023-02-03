Australia removes images of British monarchs from their bills

Local

CTV Ottawa: Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for regions spanning from Eastern Ontario to Western Quebec. Ottawa could see its coldest weather in years as the temperature is set to drop below -40 C over Thursday night.

The warning is expected to last until Saturday. During extremely cold weather, the risk of hypothermia and frostbite increases.

With Friday’s high being -26 C, and low being -42 C with the wind chill, Environment Canada advises that everyone dress appropriately before going outside.

National

Global News: Thursday marked annual Groundhog Day. This day groundhogs across the country make their predictions, an early spring, or six more weeks of winter.

Ontario’s groundhog, named Wiarton Willie, called for an early spring. Alberta’s groundhog, Balzac Billy, also predicted an early spring. All other groundhogs predicted six more weeks of winter, as did Nova Scotia’s Lucy the Lobster.

Though groundhogs aren’t so reliable in predicting the weather, the tradition remains popular among Canadians as many gather today to watch the groundhogs make their call.

International

Global News: Australia’s central bank announced on Thursday that it will not replace Queen Elizabeth II’s image on its $5 bill with an image of King Charles III.

The new bill will feature an Indigenous design honouring the land’s Indigenous people.

While King Charles III will still be featured on the Australian coin, Queen Elizabeth II’s image is the last of the monarch’s images on any Australian bills. After the $5 bill is changed, all Australian bills will feature Indigenous designs.