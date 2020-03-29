Algonquin’s spring term will begin online for students and faculty

The first six weeks of the spring 2020 term will run online beginning on May 19, Algonquin president Claude Brulé said in a statement issued to staff and students on March 27.

There will be a one-week break after online classes conclude, followed by an additional six weeks of face-to-face learning, provided it has been deemed safe to do so. This applies to all existing and returning students.

New intakes will be limited to existing programs with fully online curriculum, and any highly skill-based dependent programs will be deferred to the coming fall term.

Based on this, any 2020 Winter term skill-based academic studies or placements set to occur after April 17 will be planned for the end of June. Information on rescheduling will be available to students from their respective program coordinators via email and Brightspace.

The letter also mentioned the postponement of the 2020 spring convocation ceremony, which will be rescheduled for some time in the fall. Changes to any of these announcements will be updated as details of the situation unfold.

Brulé asks that students resolve to return to their studies with “renewed energy, passion and appreciation for everything, big and small, that makes Algonquin such an incredible place.”