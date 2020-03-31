Algonquin offers free online courses as a support during pandemic

Algonquin College’s Learning Centre is offering resources to the community during the Covid-19 period in the form of free business classes.

They will run until April 30 and come with no cost with the exception of fees, certain textbooks and exams.

“We are all in this together and Algonquin College wanted to give back to businesses and employees in these difficult times,” said Claude Brulé, Algonquin College President and CEO in a press release on March 26. “Our College lives by its values of Caring, Learning, Integrity and Respect. In our small way, we hope to do our part by delivering valuable training and skills development online during this period of uncertainty.”

During the months of March and April, three virtual courses are being held. Each one will run for a two- to four-day period each week. Course options include: business analysis in an agile environment, project management, business relationship management, change management, business analysis and transformation leadership.

Depending on the attraction the courses gain, certain classes may be offered for an extended period of time and more courses will be created in the coming weeks.

“We know businesses, employers and employees are being challenged like never before,” said Doug Wotherspoon, Algonquin’s executive director of business development. “These courses were in the final stages of development and our Learning Centre team stepped up their efforts so that we could unveil them now free-of-charge. These online courses provide an opportunity to improve and develop our workforce during unprecedented times – a period in which many people are being asked to work from home or may be looking to update their CV.”

Having just opened in December 2019, the centre’s goal is to offer retraining, skill enhancement and development for any employee or employer who seeks it.