Algonquin College to retain vaccine passports beyond March 1

In his email, Claude Brulé, the college president, says that the decision to keep vaccine passports on campus will, “allow for continued certainty for the employees and learners currently required to attend our campuses.”

Algonquin College is continuing its vaccine passport system according to an email from the president sent to students and staff on March 1.

The announcement from the college comes on the day that the province of Ontario is reducing pandemic restrictions, including the mandatory vaccine passport system.

Private businesses can still opt to require proof of vaccination. The email states, “With careful consideration for the ongoing health and safety of those required to attend our campuses – and in line with Ontario’s 24 other Colleges – Algonquin College will be maintaining its vaccine policy until at least the end of Winter Term 2022.”

In his email, Claude Brulé says that the decision to keep vaccine passports on campus will, “allow for continued certainty for the employees and learners currently required to attend our campuses.”

The announcement comes just 12 days after Algonquin College initially announced it would end the vaccine passport system on campus, in step with new guidance from the province.

In an email on February 17, the president wrote:

“The Province also announced this week – that if indicators continue to improve – it intends to take additional steps to ease public health measures effective March 1, 2022. This includes lifting capacity limits in all remaining indoor public settings. Ontario also plans to lift proof of vaccination requirements for all settings at that time. Should that be the case, this means that as of March 1 – as per Provincial direction – vaccine passports at the College will be discontinued. However, all screening requirements will remain in place for those who need to attend our campuses.”