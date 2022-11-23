Featured Stories News

Algonquin College students hungry for creativity during pizza and pottery night

ByMyriam Landreville

Nov 23, 2022
Juho Lee and Emily Peters painting together. Photo credit: Myriam Landreville

Over 20 students shared pizza and paints while painting their own mugs during an event hosted by the AC Hub at Algonquin College on Nov. 8.

Staff serve pizza to attending students at Mug Painting night. Photo credit: Myriam Landreville

The pizza and pottery event gave students their own mug to paint while a pottery expert from The Mud Oven explained how to paint their own designs.

Student painting smiley face design on their mug. Photo credit: Myriam Landreville

Students painted different designs on their mugs, such as smiley faces and Pokemons. Some students stayed with a traditional horizontal design patterns.

Student drawing a Lilligant Pokemon design on their mug. Photo credit: Myriam Landreville

“Painting pottery sounded fun, so I invited some friends,” said Diana Tuquib, a student attending the event.

Diana Tuquib painting with friends. Photo credit: Myriam Landreville

For some students, it wasn’t their first AC Hub event.

“These events are always pretty fun, I always like coming with friends,” said Emily Peters.

Juho Lee and Emily Peters painting together. Photo credit: Myriam Landreville

To assure their place, students had to register and pay a $20 cash deposit. The registration included pizza and their own mug to paint and keep.

Many students came with friends to paint their mugs and share some pizza. Photo credit: Myriam Landreville
Students paint their own mugs at Pizza and Pottery night Photo credit: Myriam Landreville

