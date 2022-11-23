Algonquin College students hungry for creativity during pizza and pottery night

Juho Lee and Emily Peters painting together. Photo credit: Myriam Landreville

Over 20 students shared pizza and paints while painting their own mugs during an event hosted by the AC Hub at Algonquin College on Nov. 8.

The pizza and pottery event gave students their own mug to paint while a pottery expert from The Mud Oven explained how to paint their own designs.

Students painted different designs on their mugs, such as smiley faces and Pokemons. Some students stayed with a traditional horizontal design patterns.

“Painting pottery sounded fun, so I invited some friends,” said Diana Tuquib, a student attending the event.

For some students, it wasn’t their first AC Hub event.

“These events are always pretty fun, I always like coming with friends,” said Emily Peters.

To assure their place, students had to register and pay a $20 cash deposit. The registration included pizza and their own mug to paint and keep.