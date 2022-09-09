Algonquin College kicks off fall 2022 semester with AC Day 1 festivities

AC Day 1 had over 8,000 attendees registered. Photo credit: Cameron Ryan

For the first time since 2019, AC Day 1 orientation returned to campus on Tuesday with different events running from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Along with program introductions for new Algonquin College students, AC Day 1 featured many social activities and workshops including a carnival, live music, gaming lounges, food and beverage stations and Indigenous performances.

Over 8,000 students registered to attend AC Day 1. Of the over 10,000 new Algonquin College students, 60 per cent registered for AC Day 1 related activities and events.

Algonquin College spent over $100,000 on services and items for AC Day 1, according to Lauren Laroque, the events officer at Algonquin College.

For many students, the campus experience is new and exciting. It is either their first post-secondary experience or their first time learning at the college in person because of virtual delivery of classes and events due to the pandemic.

Second-year architecture technician students Bhargav Timbadiya and Kuri Purohit had their first in-person day on campus on Tuesday.

“It feels alive,” said Timbadiya at a crowded area of the carnival outside of student commons.

Alex Lara, a first-year fitness and health promotion student, said he is happy events are back in person and people are meeting. “It’s nice to finally socialize,” he said.

Lots of college staff enjoyed seeing students return to campus.

“To see all the excitement and joy on-campus is amazing,” said academic advising coordinator Melissa Staddon, who has been working at Algonquin College since 2018.

As all three Algonquin College campuses and programs reopen over the fall semester, more events will return to in-person delivery.