Featured Stories News

Algonquin College celebrates Indigenous History Month with weekly film series

BySebastian Pinera

Jun 14, 2023
Crystal Rossnycol (left) and Jay Lad (right) attended the Indigenous History Month Film Series Photo credit: Sebastian Pinera

Algonquin College organized a special event as part of Indigenous History Month, highlighting the significance of Indigenous culture and cultural understanding among students.

The Indigenous History Month Film Series event began on June 9 at the Mamidosewin Centre, located in the E building. It continues weekly until June 23.

Crystal Rossnycol, an Architectural Technician student, attended the event.

“For me, it wasn’t particularly the event. I come to the centre here to kind of get back to my native spiritual roots, because I’m mostly Scottish, but I also have some Indigenous background,” said Rossnycol.

” . . . When you are seeing it from your perspective, and being in someone else’s shoes, that’s when reality strikes that Indigenous people have been going through a lot of things for such a long time and it’s not a joke,” said Jay Lad, a Regulatory Affairs Sciences student.

The Mamidosewin Centre holds significant importance for some students at Algonquin College. Serving as a cultural hub, the centre provides a welcoming space where students can connect with their heritage.

“I think the centre is great because it gives a better understanding to people who might not be Indigenous, or people that are partially Indigenous like myself. You don’t have to be Indigenous; you just gotta be yourself, and that’s what I love about this particular centre – It’s very impactful,” Rossnycol said.

The centre says multiple documentaries began showing starting June 9 until June 23, with showtimes starting at 2 p.m. in the Mamidosewin Centre (Room E122), followed by a discussion. No sign-up is necessary.

The remaining films are:

  • June 16 – Trick or Treaty
  • June 23 – I Am Indian Again

The Mamidosewin Centre is open on campus from Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., with evening programs as well.

For more details about this event, visit Algonquin College’s Instagram page (@algonquincollegess) or check the events calendar on Brightspace.

