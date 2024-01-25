5 of Canada’s World Junior hockey players to face sexual assault charges

Local

CTV: Ottawa Police Const. Pierre Fournier was found guilty of discreditable conduct after an off-duty physical altercation with teenagers in 2021.

The incident took place at the Osgoode sand and gravel pit on April 24, 2021. Fournier was off-duty and in the area with his brother when they spotted a group of teenagers trespassing.

Fournier went to confront the teenagers as a police officer instead of a citizen. Fournier grabbed one of the boys’ shoulder or bike and said “You’re not going anywhere,” which escalated the situation into a verbal and physical fight, resulting in a 9-1-1 call being made.

Since Fournier wasn’t on-duty during this incident it was found that he had violated the boy’s rights by illegally detaining him.

Fournier was suspended with pay in June of 2021.

Ottawa Police have declined to say whether Fournier is still employed with them after Fournier had been found guilty.

Fournier’s sentencing will take place at a later date.

National

CBC: London Police have reportedly ordered five players from Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team to surrender themselves to face sexual assault charges.

The alleged victim, E.M., wrote in a statement of claim that in 2018 she had met the hockey team when they were in London, Ont. for the Hockey Canada Foundation Gala and Golf event.

The statement of claim alleges that E.M. went up to a hotel room with one of the players. This player, allegedly, brought in seven other players after some time.

After the seven others were invited in, the statement of claim alleges that the players began to sexually assault E.M. The statement of claim said E.M. was, “directed, manipulated, and intimidated into remaining.”

Hockey Canada and the NHL are both doing their own investigations into this matter, however no findings have been released at this point.

International

CBC: A Russian plane carrying an alleged 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war has crashed in the Belgorod region of Russia, said Russia.

The plane held 74 people and the crash resulted in no survivors, according to Belgorod Governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov.

The POWs on the plane were to be a part of a swap between Russia and Ukraine, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

There hasn’t been confirmation as to what caused the crash, however the Russian Defence Ministry has accused Ukraine of shooting the plane down.

Ukraine says they are looking into these claims.