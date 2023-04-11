Pancake breakfast has students starting the day on a sweet note

Yohann Angbe, a computer programming student, enjoyed a pancake meal despite not being a breakfast person. "It doesn’t really make any difference in my energy levels," he said Photo credit: William Bailey

Algonquin College students were quick to line up for a treat at the AC Hub eager to enjoy a delicious pancake breakfast on Monday, April 3 at 9 a.m.

The AC Hub filled up quickly, as pancakes were available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Along with bringing their appetites, students also took the opportunity to hang around with their peers for some early morning socializing. Approximately 30 students were in attendance.

“We felt that providing breakfast for the students would be a good way to bring them together,” said Lauren Larocque, an events officer at the college. “It’s good for the community when we have events like this where students can meet one another while enjoying a nutritious breakfast.”

Along with uniting them, the Good Morning Monday pancake breakfast provided a brief escape for students as they enter the final stretch of the semester.

“Supporting the students with breakfast could help them start their day off the right way and perhaps take their mind off of finals coming up, as this is typically a very stressful part of the semester,” Larocque said. “Not to mention that food can be expensive, so hosting this at least gives the students one less meal to worry about.”

A free breakfast is open to all students on the first Monday of every month.

But enjoying a nutritious breakfast is a rarity for some students, who often skip breakfast or even neglect food outright during school hours.

“I don’t normally eat while I am at school,” said Yohann Angbe, a computer programming student. “Today is an exception because I am going to the gym later. But I honestly don’t think breakfast is that important. I personally feel I’m more focused without eating much and it doesn’t really make any difference in my energy levels. Sometimes, I may eat two or three oranges when I wake up, but won’t eat for a while after that. But if I ever go too long without eating, I’ll get headaches.”

Other students see tremendous value when it comes to the most important meal of the day.

“Of course, breakfast is very important for all of us,” said Ryan Yasawy, another computer programming student. “Breakfast is the first meal of the day and it’s necessary because it gives you the power, the energy to go about daily life. In my case, I don’t usually eat breakfast because almost all of my classes are in the afternoon, so I’m sleeping through most of the morning hours. But if I woke up early enough regularly, I would definitely be eating breakfast.”