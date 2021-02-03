Featured Stories Life

Mood Check: How the Algonquin College community is feeling in 2021

By and

Feb 3, 2021
What do college students and staff at the Woodroffe campus have to say about 2021?

With unprecedented times upon us in the face of COVID-19, online schooling and the recent provincial stay-at-home order, there’s no doubt that many people are struggling with their mental health.

On Friday, Jan. 28, Algonquin Times reporters spoke with college students and staff on campus to find out how they’ve been feeling since the advent of 2021.

Algonquin College community members were asked how their year has been going since the Ontario provincewide lockdown announcement on Dec. 26. Here is what they had to say.

Photography by Tamara Condie
Photography by Tamara Condie Photo credit: Tamara Condie


Name: Jayant Malhotra

Position: Security officer at Algonquin College

Thoughts: “It’s been going good. I just graduated from Algonquin in December of 2020 from the building construction technician program and am looking for a job in my field. I’m working security for the college in the meantime, and it’s great so far.”

Photography by Gabrielle Nadeau
Photography by Gabrielle Nadeau Photo credit: Gabrielle Nadeau

Name: Madeleine Valiquet

Program: Biotechnology advancement

Thoughts: “I’m feeling pretty good, although, I don’t really like the online learning—as I’m sure many people don’t—and I prefer to be at school, so I am thankful that I have labs I get to come in for.”

Photography by Gabrielle Nadeau
Photography by Gabrielle Nadeau Photo credit: Gabrielle Nadeau

Name: Calvin Dunford

Program: Biotechnology advancement

Thoughts: “I feel responsible,” he said.”Following last year, I realized I needed to get my stuff together with online learning and such. It’s been about a month so far and I’ve now got my program in check. I’ve saved some money, and am hoping to keep it up.”

Photography by Gabrielle Nadeau
Photography by Gabrielle Nadeau Photo credit: Gabrielle Nadeau

Name: Ameen Albawrani

Program: Photography

Thoughts: “2021 has been the same for me as 2020.”

Photography by Gabrielle Nadeau
Photography by Gabrielle Nadeau Photo credit: Gabrielle Nadeau

Name: Leslie Bader

Program: Culinary management

Thoughts: “2021 has been fairly good,” she said. “My son is going back to school next week. Yay! I watched a lot of Hell’s Kitchen over the holidays which helped me decide to go into culinary. Because of that, I think my mood has been a lot better this semester thanks to the learning I’m doing.”

Photography by Tamara Condie
Photography by Gabrielle Nadeau Photo credit: Gabrielle Nadeau

Name: Einav Raz

Program: Third-year biotechnology advancement

Thoughts: “In terms of school, 2021 has been one of the best years for me. I have felt the most organized, I have been getting the best grades and I am starting to really enjoy labs.”

Photography by Gabrielle Nadeau
Photography by Gabrielle Nadeau Photo credit: Gabrielle Nadeau

Name: Jonathan Munyaburang

Position: Security officer at Algonquin College

Thoughts: “So far it’s been better than 2020, I have been more productive and have been working on projects and such. I’m really just waiting for the vaccine I guess.”

Photography by Gabrielle Nadeau
Photography by Gabrielle Nadeau Photo credit: Gabrielle Nadeau

Name: Darragh Hayes

Program: Dental hygiene

Thoughts: “Once I got back to work after the initial lockdown everything seems to be going a lot better. I’ve been trying to keep busy by studying a lot and putting my focus on school, and the closures have helped me do that.

Related Post

Arts & Entertainment Featured Stories

Algonquin students participate in Ontario-wide Among Us tournament

J Feb, 2021 Connor Black
Featured Stories News

Mercury Filmworks donates $25,000 to establish a student editing award

J Feb, 2021 Tanner Reil
Arts & Entertainment Featured Stories

Serena Ryder makes virtual visit to the college

J Feb, 2021 Muna Aden

Editorial email: algonquintimes@gmail.com
Ad email: john1248@algonquinlive.com
Editorial phone: (613) 727-4723 ext. 5459
Location: Algonquin College, Ottawa, Ontario

Media Kit

Upcoming Events

View more

algonquin times

Your source for student news

© Copyright 2020 Algonquin Times. All Rights Reserved. by Patrick L. Smith