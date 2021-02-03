Mood Check: How the Algonquin College community is feeling in 2021

What do college students and staff at the Woodroffe campus have to say about 2021?

With unprecedented times upon us in the face of COVID-19, online schooling and the recent provincial stay-at-home order, there’s no doubt that many people are struggling with their mental health.

On Friday, Jan. 28, Algonquin Times reporters spoke with college students and staff on campus to find out how they’ve been feeling since the advent of 2021.

Algonquin College community members were asked how their year has been going since the Ontario province–wide lockdown announcement on Dec. 26. Here is what they had to say.









Name: Jayant Malhotra

Position: Security officer at Algonquin College

Thoughts: “It’s been going good. I just graduated from Algonquin in December of 2020 from the building construction technician program and am looking for a job in my field. I’m working security for the college in the meantime, and it’s great so far.”

Name: Madeleine Valiquet

Program: Biotechnology advancement

Thoughts: “I’m feeling pretty good, although, I don’t really like the online learning—as I’m sure many people don’t—and I prefer to be at school, so I am thankful that I have labs I get to come in for.”

Name: Calvin Dunford

Program: Biotechnology advancement

Thoughts: “I feel responsible,” he said.”Following last year, I realized I needed to get my stuff together with online learning and such. It’s been about a month so far and I’ve now got my program in check. I’ve saved some money, and am hoping to keep it up.”

Name: Ameen Albawrani

Program: Photography

Thoughts: “2021 has been the same for me as 2020.”





Name: Leslie Bader

Program: Culinary management

Thoughts: “2021 has been fairly good,” she said. “My son is going back to school next week. Yay! I watched a lot of Hell’s Kitchen over the holidays which helped me decide to go into culinary. Because of that, I think my mood has been a lot better this semester thanks to the learning I’m doing.”

Name: Einav Raz

Program: Third-year biotechnology advancement

Thoughts: “In terms of school, 2021 has been one of the best years for me. I have felt the most organized, I have been getting the best grades and I am starting to really enjoy labs.”

Name: Jonathan Munyaburang

Position: Security officer at Algonquin College

Thoughts: “So far it’s been better than 2020, I have been more productive and have been working on projects and such. I’m really just waiting for the vaccine I guess.”

Name: Darragh Hayes

Program: Dental hygiene

Thoughts: “Once I got back to work after the initial lockdown everything seems to be going a lot better. I’ve been trying to keep busy by studying a lot and putting my focus on school, and the closures have helped me do that.”