Mood Check: how do you feel about midterms and the midterm break?

How are Algonquin students feeling about midterms? Photo credit: Connor Black

With midterm break and many midterm assignments now in the rearview mirror, this can either be a time of great stress or great relaxation for Algonquin students.

On Friday, Feb. 26, the Algonquin Times asked students on the Woodroffe campus how they felt about their midterm assignments and about their plans for the midterm break.

Here’s what students had to say.

Name: Brandon Saikali

Program: Veterinary technician program, second semester

Thoughts on midterms: “They were not too bad. They were a bit of a mess but not too bad. I have two done and two after the break. I’m not too stressed.”

Plans for the break: “I plan to stay at home and relax. I don’t want to leave the house if I don’t have to.”

Name: Nureet Nureet

Program: Dental hygiene program, third semester

Thoughts on midterms: “They are very overwhelming. Way more stressful than they were before COVID. We have less time on our tests and it’s just harder to catch up.”

Plans for the break: “I’ll be studying for the entire break. Right now for me there is no such thing as a midterm break.”

Name: Smridhh Kaur

Program: Pastry arts management program, fourth semester

Thoughts on Midterms: “They weren’t as hard as they were before but they were definitely more stressful.”

Plans for the break: “I’m definitely trying to relax. I’m also going to Waterloo for the week.”

Name: Tyson Djan

Program: Construction engineering technician program, third semester

Thoughts on midterms: “I am incredibly stressed. I have had lots of assignments and tests. I find that online school is harder because it’s harder to talk to the prof to ask them specific questions.”

Plans for the break: “Lots of studying and working on assignments.”

Name: Michael Glass

Program: Paramedic program, fourth semester

Thoughts on midterms: “I don’t have any midterms right now because all of our classes are self-directed. Normally fourth semester would be mostly in-field work but the start of that was pushed back with COVID-19.”

Plans for the break: “Because my classes are self directed I don’t really get a midterm break either. I have some case study assignments I’ll be working on and I have a hiring test with Ottawa Paramedic Service next week.”

Name: Tristan Maude

Program: Tourism – travel Services program, fourth semester

Thoughts on midterms: “I got pretty lucky, none of my classes this semester have midterms.”

Plans for the break: “I just want to relax and take a break from working.”