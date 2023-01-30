January brings more visitors than ever to the ARC

Maria Yax, a first-year student in the hairstyling program, is a new member at the Jack Doyle Athletic an Recreation Center. “This year, the most important thing for me is to be healthier and more active," she said. Photo credit: Sahlym Florestal

A record-breaking number of members visited the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Center during the second week of the winter term.

According to Alison Jordan, manager of the athletic operation at the Jack Doyle Athletic and Recreation Center, over 11,000 students visited the facility, which opened in the Fall of 2021.

“Students are very active and are using the facility and that’s our goal, and those goals are met,” said Jordan.

The new year brought many students to the gym who came to achieve their New Year’s resolution.

“This year, the most important thing for me is to be healthier and more active,” said Maria Yax, a first-year in the hairstyling program. Yax has been consistently going to the gym since Jan. 8.

The new year is a great time to set goals for the future. The ARC opened its doors to a lot of newcomers this semester.

“I was overweight and obese last year,” said Deepak Jaran, a first-year in the project management program. “I decided to come to the gym. It was my new year’s resolution.”

Starting at the gym can have a positive impact on your mental health.

“I got a taste of the gym last term,” said Olivia Peerer, a second-year in the business administration program. “I’m here to establish a plan because it helps with my mental health.”

For some, going to the gym for the first time can be nerve-racking.

“Going to the gym can be very intimidating and staying consistent can be tough, but the end result is always worth it,” said Yax.

It can also be extremely beneficial for your physical health.

“I try to improve every year,” said Walik Ogoussan, a second-year in the business administration program. “The goal is a better physique and to get rid of asthma and so far it’s working.”

COVID had a grave impact on many students and with gym facilities being less accessible due to lockdowns, it became difficult for them to meet their goals.

“Going to the gym can impact your life, sometimes it is exactly what you needed,” said Ougoussa.“During COVID, I was in a very dark time. Since the gym, I’m in a better place.”