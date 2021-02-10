MakerSpace workshops and 3D printing services continue to support creativity

3D printed skull made by staff at Algonquin’s MakerSpace using files found on Thingiverse.

Although Algonquin College’s MakerSpace is operating remotely nowadays, experienced students and faculty are available to schedule online meetings to discuss potential ideas.

“It’s literally open to everyone with a capital E,” said Matthew Jerabek, associate manager of marketing and communications for Applied Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Algonquin College.

Thanks to their 3D printing and laser cutting services, having your imagination come to life has never been easier.

On Feb. 2, Jerabek hosted a virtual 3D printing and laser cutting workshop. He discussed the many possibilities 3D printing has to offer and showed off some creations made in the MakerSpace, including a recreation of a pangolin.

“We have all this equipment in the room – 3D printers, laser cutters, vinyl cutters, and VR stations – but it’s nothing without the community,” Jerabek said.

No prior experience or knowledge is required to get started, and that alumni, faculty, students, and the greater Ottawa community are all encouraged to take advantage of the facilities.

The only cost associated with starting a project is the price of materials, which varies by difficulty and size of the task. To make a request, or to find more information on how to get started, interested individuals can fill out a virtual service form here.

In the upcoming weeks, Algonquin’s MakerSpace will be hosting a variety of free workshops including 3D design basics, introduction to Arduino, laser cutter 101, and how to start streaming on Twitch. A full schedule can be found here.

“If you’re curious about a topic, subject, or idea that you have or have heard about, we’re here to help you navigate how to go about engaging that curiosity,” Jerabek said.