Happy Tuesday! This week, get ready to indulge in the ultimate campus culinary experience as we unveil the top 10 must-try foods.

Pizza from the Marketplace Foodcourt (D Building) Burritos from the Portable Feast (B Building) Tacos from The Wolves Den Bacon and Brioche sandwich from Starbucks (E Building) The Ob Burger from the Observatory Mac ‘n Cheese from The Portable Feast Smoothie from the Marketplace Foodcourt (D Building) Build your own pasta from the Marketplace Foodcourt (D Building) Crepes to satisfy your sweet tooth, from the Marketplace Foodcourt (D Building) Ramen, to keep you warm in the chilly months, from the Marketplace Foodcourt (D Building)

Happy eating on campus! We hope you enjoy the top picks and discover your personal favourite.