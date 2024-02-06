Top 10s
As the semester gets rolling, having the correct supplies is crucial for being successful. These are the top ten student necessities to set you up for a great semester.
- Laptop
- Index Cards
- Bookbag
- Headphones
- Water Bottle
- Pencil Case
- Portable Charger
- Notebook
- Snacks
- Calculator