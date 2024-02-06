Top 10s

As the semester gets rolling, having the correct supplies is crucial for being successful. These are the top ten student necessities to set you up for a great semester.  Laptop   Index Cards  Bookbag  Headphones  Water Bottle  Pencil Case  Portable Charger  Notebook  Snacks  Calculator   
Emma Stronge
Photos:
February 6, 2024
Revised: February 6, 2024 4:32pm

As the semester gets rolling, having the correct supplies is crucial for being successful. These are the top ten student necessities to set you up for a great semester. 

  1. Laptop  
  1. Index Cards 
  1. Bookbag 
  1. Headphones 
  1. Water Bottle 
  1. Pencil Case 
  1. Portable Charger 
  1. Notebook 
  1. Snacks 
  1. Calculator   
Fun Stuff

Emma Stronge

See more articles by
Emma Stronge

Sections

Features
News
Sports & Recreation
Arts & Entertainment
Opinion
Fun Stuff
Algonquin Times podcast

Stay Informed

Sign up for our newsletter

You have been subscribed. Thank you!

Advertise

The award-winning Algonquin Times provides the opportunity to effectively reach the Algonquin community.
Request Coverage

If you have an event you'd like covered, or a question you want answered, send us details and we'll check it out!
Contact

Drop us a line if you have questions or comments.